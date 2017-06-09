R: IGAD Chair and Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

R: Field Marshal Omer Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir, President of the Republic of Sudan

R: President Yoweri Museveni

President of the Republic of Uganda

R: President Uhuru Kenyatta

President of the Republic of Kenya

R: AU Chair

Info: UN SG

Info: All the Diplomatic corps accredited in the country

Info: UNSRSG

By Gatwech Deng Tut

June 9, 2017 (SSNA) – Dear Excellencies, at the outset, it is a great pleasure to bring the following points to your attention for consideration:

The hijackers of political leaderships, more often than not, do not succeed in the world. This agreement, the ARCISS, which has now become a laughing stock of Taban Deng Gai was negotiated by him. The crisis of 2013 in South Sudan was the making of Taban without the knowledge of Dr. Riek Machar. He started to incite and mobilise the Nuer against the government of Salva Kiir when he was sacked from his position as the Governor of Unity State. He was exploiting the popularity of Dr. Riek Machar to advance his parochial and selfish interests. Hilde F.Johnson confirmed it in her Book that it was Taban and Malong who caused the 2013 crisis. The J1 incident was a conspiracy by both Taban and Malong to liquidate President Kiir and Dr. Riek so that they take over the power. This was foiled by Lt Gen Akol Koor, the Director-General of the Internal Security Bureau. This is where the problem between Malong and Akol started. The recent move by Malong to change guards at J1 was influenced and in collusion with Taban Deng Gai. Taban, according to an insider told Malong that I have now succeeded in toppling Dr. Riek, please, chase away President Kiir and we implemented our own agreement. President Kiir did remarkably well by removing Malong but if you don’t remove Taban, you will never imagine the harm he would cause to you. The UN, IGAD, AU and the UNSC need to know that it is Taban who blocks or prevents the peace to come. If he continues to serve as President Kiir’s FVP, dismiss it that peace will come to South Sudan. The regional leaders who are friends of South Sudan should advise President Kiir strongly to dismiss Taban. It is then and only then that peace will come to South Sudan. As the Opposition, we call upon the regional leaders who helped in isolating and confining Dr. Riek Machar in SA to revisit their position and set him free. The lies put across by Taban are just desperate attempts to violate the agreement. Finally, his recent move to send to SA Lol Garkuoth and Thomas Duoth with 3 million USD to kill Dr. Riek will never succeed. It is to be treated with the contempt it deserves. Knowing that he, Taban, was dismissed from the SPLMIO, JMEC, AND CTSSAM, he resorted to lies that I will kill Dr. Riek. He is using state resources to deceive his master, President Kiir. President Kiir, if he were wise, would not want to work with somebody who just needs money.

Gatwech Deng Tut is Political Commentator and a South Sudanese living in Nairobi. email:gatwich2004@yahoo.com.