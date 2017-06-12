June 12, 2017 (SSNA) — Today, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), an eight-country trade bloc including governments from the Horn of Africa, Nile Valley, and the African Great Lakes, will hold an Extraordinary Summit on South Sudan in Addis Ababa. The summit will deliberate on the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in South Sudan.

Enough Project experts are available for comment and analysis.

John Prendergast, Founding Director at the Enough Project, said: “Because its war is spiraling, South Sudan needs a new, dynamic, and inclusive peace process. IGAD is currently charged with mediating but its approach is inadequate in the face of multiplying armed actors and a dying peace agreement from 2015. If IGAD is unwilling to commit to revitalizing the peace process and make it more inclusive and responsive to the evolving conflict dynamic, then the responsibility for an expanded peace initiative should shift to the African Union and United Nations.”

Brian Adeba, Associate Director of Policy at the Enough Project, said: “The worsening humanitarian conditions in South Sudan and the escalating violence requires that international community leaders embrace a radical rethink of the stagnant peace process. The peace process has ground to a halt in great part because many South Sudanese elites, who have personally profited during these years of conflict, have little incentive to negotiate in good faith. In order to push the warring parties toward a political solution, IGAD and other leaders should support international efforts, such as targeted financial pressures and an arms embargo. All concerned should also recognize how the conflict has evolved. It is no longer a binary duel, but involves many actors whose input is necessary to map a new path for peace.”

Jon Temin, Director of Policy and Research at the Enough Project, said: “This IGAD meeting provides an opportunity for the international community to revitalize its efforts at ending the devastating war in South Sudan. International efforts require much greater urgency and conviction. It is imperative that international actors come to a clear agreement concerning who is leading the mediation, and what role supporters can play. While IGAD has at times shown initiative, it has been lacking of late. If IGAD is not prepared to lead and commit the necessary diplomatic resources and political will, that role should shift to the African Union or the United Nations, with strong support from the United States and other Troika members.”

