Juba, June 14, 2017 (SSNA) — Ugandan and South Sudanese governments have secretly been working on a plan to allow Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) to reenter South Sudan and control specific locations, a senior government official who asked not to be named for fear of reprisal told the South Sudan News Agency in the capital, Juba.

The plan, according to the official, is designed to allow Uganda to deploy its troops along major roads linking Kampala with Juba. The official reveals that South Sudanese President Salva Kiir wants Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni to deploy UPDF’s soldiers to some areas he deems a threat to his government.

“There is an active discussion between South Sudan and Uganda over the possibility of Uganda’s military reintervention in our country. Kiir and Museveni started talking about bringing back UPDF to South Sudan last month [May],” the official said.

The source also states that Kiir and Museveni were infuriated when some leaders of the African Union, United Nations, and other countries publicly admitted that the August 2015 peace agreement is dead, adding, “Kiir and Taban believe the implementation of the peace agreement is going smoothly.”

“President Kiir is only implementing what he wants not the peace. The big problem here is that Taban Deng Gai who is now the First Vice President has no power to change anything Kiir wants and it is a big problem,” the source added. The official described the FVP Gai as “a man with no real power.”

South Sudan’s armed opposition, the SPLM/A-IO, has intensified its operation against government troops in and around Equatoria region, causing Uganda’s truck drivers to stop delivery of Ugandan goods to Juba.

Ugandan traders have recently called on Ugandan leader Museveni to order occupation of main roads linking South Sudan with Uganda, claiming Kampala has rights to protect its business interests in the war-wracked young nation.

Uganda is South Sudan’s biggest trading partner.