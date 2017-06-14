Juba, June 14, 2017 (SSNA) — Ugandan and South Sudanese governments have secretly been working on a plan to allow Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) to reenter South Sudan and control specific locations, a senior government official who asked not to be named for fear of reprisal told the South Sudan News Agency in the capital, Juba.
The plan, according to the official, is designed to allow Uganda to deploy its troops along major roads linking Kampala with Juba. The official reveals that South Sudanese President Salva Kiir wants Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni to deploy UPDF’s soldiers to some areas he deems a threat to his government.
“There is an active discussion between South Sudan and Uganda over the possibility of Uganda’s military reintervention in our country. Kiir and Museveni started talking about bringing back UPDF to South Sudan last month [May],” the official said.
The source also states that Kiir and Museveni were infuriated when some leaders of the African Union, United Nations, and other countries publicly admitted that the August 2015 peace agreement is dead, adding, “Kiir and Taban believe the implementation of the peace agreement is going smoothly.”
“President Kiir is only implementing what he wants not the peace. The big problem here is that Taban Deng Gai who is now the First Vice President has no power to change anything Kiir wants and it is a big problem,” the source added. The official described the FVP Gai as “a man with no real power.”
South Sudan’s armed opposition, the SPLM/A-IO, has intensified its operation against government troops in and around Equatoria region, causing Uganda’s truck drivers to stop delivery of Ugandan goods to Juba.
Ugandan traders have recently called on Ugandan leader Museveni to order occupation of main roads linking South Sudan with Uganda, claiming Kampala has rights to protect its business interests in the war-wracked young nation.
Uganda is South Sudan’s biggest trading partner.
museveni never send our brothers to die in south Sudan, unless your also tired and insane like this Juba so called government.
let them make peace with their own brothers, if they cannot make peace, let them fight, and the winner will take it all. never send our brothers to fight people in south Sudan. let them defend our own territory. to hell with salvar kiir, who cannot even make peace.
Comment *wrong and dangerous step if taken as planned to deploy ugandan army there .Instead Elegu marjet to be opened fir ugandan traders to sell their commodities within ugandan soils.
This will not creat perennial problem of revenge other wise all ugandans will be enemy to the I. O forces for the rest of life remember those who have intension to help kirr one day will retire from the service and who else do they want to take the burden so l do not support thus idea if kirr can not manage let him resigne what uganda can do is only to host refugees.
Ugadan, President Yoyeri M7 is a grate “terorist” in Africa because he killed many leaders secretly including south sudan hamble leader Dr. John Garang. So someone who is dull and a trible leader like “Kiir” he’s a friend to. Imergine now he directing president Kiir to do something which is not good for the people of south sudan killing, raping and looting people properties by gov’t forces again he want to bring his troop to protect Kiir and his tribe. All in all south sudanese have finished only the remainder one have scape to neigbouring cauntries.
Museveni and Kiir just want to occupy South Sudan. But God will never allow them. South Sudan was meant for all South Sudanese, not only for the Dinkas! Kiir and Museveni should remember that the wages of crime and sin is death. Mr. Museveni, why are you not satisfied with your own gains in Uganda? Why do you interfere with South Sudanese affairs?
Money should not be your problem to sacrifice peoples sons and daughters to die in the country that donot accept peace,Uganda can still do better without protecting its business interest in the blood thirsty country south Sudan.Yes give chance to who will over ride the other.Once your a revolutionary just because of the injustice,tribalism,corruption,sectarianism to mention but few in your country.
Everything is business when it comes to Museveni. The world thought UPDF Congo campaign was because of the mineral wealths, and Sudan now South SUdan with no mineral wealths apart from timbers would make Museveni not have much interest in South SUdan.
So now we have seen since 2013 December UPDF were already marching into South SUdan before the famous day of December 14th 2013. Each soldiers was being paid stagering USD 100 per day for every 3000 and more troops sent to South SUdan. Romours were that millions of dollars were shipped from central bank to Uganda for safe custody. I wonder if they really came back. But interestingly, we do not know that Museveni has been a middle man in all the arm deals S.Sudan has done since 2005. It made millons of dollars in the recent deals.
Above all Uganda became the sole supplier for ammunations for SPLA. Uganda has a factorry for talagat ammunations located at Nakasongola.
One would now see how Museveni has profitted in SOuth SUdan more than the Congo and Rwanda campaigns.
We in South Sudan are tired of foreign intervention in our issues n above all the so called democratically elected president of South Sudan(Kiir),if only Kiir could leave together with his gangs,South Sudan would be a dreamland for every human on planet earth but now it’s a nightmare for every living thing on planet earth,I mean every living thing!
For the case of now, its quite more different than it was in 2013 in juba, so museveni should think twice before invasion otherwise the UPDF might end up being in the same situation as the mathiong anyor for poul malong.
Museveni and Kiir should not waste time on these temporary measures. In stead, they should focus on bringing lasting peace to south Sudan.