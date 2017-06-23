Nairobi/Juba, June 23, 2017 (SSNA) — Kenya has detained three United States soldiers who tried to enter into South Sudan, multiple US military media outlets reported.
The soldiers are identified as Private First Class (PFC) Alex Zwiefelhofer currently with the United States’ 82nd Airborne Division, former US Marine William Wright-Martinovich, and Army veteran Craig Austin Lang.
Reports suggest that the three soldiers were caught on Wednesday and are currently being held by the Kenyan national police.
It is not clear why the detained soldiers tried to enter the war-ravaged young nation.
Kenyan national police declined to comment when contacted by the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA). The SSNA cannot independently verify whether the soldiers were armed when they were apprehended by the Kenyan authorities.
I cannot really understand the unsatisfying interest of foreign authorities especially America in South Sudan. U can’t force someone to urinate when urine has not come….Yes the government of |South Sudan ha
as failed to serve its people and even to protect its territory for external aggression. But this can’t be taken as an advantage by failed states. America has failed itself and it can’t push other nations into the grave. Let it go alone. I appreciate Kenya security and government for standing with vulnerable south Sudan although there slide political being feel but not much.