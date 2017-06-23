Nairobi/Juba, June 23, 2017 (SSNA) — Kenya has detained three United States soldiers who tried to enter into South Sudan, multiple US military media outlets reported.

The soldiers are identified as Private First Class (PFC) Alex Zwiefelhofer currently with the United States’ 82nd Airborne Division, former US Marine William Wright-Martinovich, and Army veteran Craig Austin Lang.

Reports suggest that the three soldiers were caught on Wednesday and are currently being held by the Kenyan national police.

It is not clear why the detained soldiers tried to enter the war-ravaged young nation.

Kenyan national police declined to comment when contacted by the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA). The SSNA cannot independently verify whether the soldiers were armed when they were apprehended by the Kenyan authorities.