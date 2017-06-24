Juba, June 24, 2017 (SSNA) — The government of South Sudan has announced cancellation of Independence Day celebrations, citing the ongoing crisis and lack of funding.

South Sudan’s information minister, Micheal Makuey Lueth, told reporters here in Juba that the young nation will not celebrate the Independence Day, saying the current situation in the country is not suitable to celebrate the sixth anniversary of South Sudan of independence.

“We are not celebrating… because our situation does not require us to celebrate at a time when there are people in need of these funds,” Lueth said.

It is not the first time Juba cancels the Independence Day celebrations. Last year celebrations were also cancelled.