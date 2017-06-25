Pagak, June 25, 2017 (SSNA) — South Sudan’s armed opposition, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army-In Opposition (SPLM/A-IO) under the leadership of Former First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar issued a stern warning Sunday, saying there is a looming collapse of Juba’s regime and that South Sudanese government should prepare for its “complete disintegration.”
The warning comes less than two days after the leadership of the SPLM/A-IO announced in a statement that it will honor its soldiers who were killed in July 2016 when government forces launched surprised attacks on rebel troops at J1. The armed opposition also calls on all its supporters worldwide to honor those killed in Juba last year.
Johnson Wal Hoth, an official with rebel military command said the current South Sudan’s transitional government of national unity is fake and that it is being run by “thugs and visionless leaders” who wouldn’t even know when their time is up.
“The SPLM/A-IO has been working for peace but Salva Kiir is not for peace, he wants to keep the same system that destroys the country,” Hoth told the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) in rebel headquarters, Pagak.
“So, our main goal now is to topple Salva Kiir’s genocidal regime. There is an imminent collapse of Juba regime,” Hoth asserted, adding, “Juba is run by thugs and visionless leaders” who don’t care about the future of the country.
“Juba regime should prepare for its complete disintegration,” he warned.
Hoth, who refused to give details on his statements when pressed by the SSNA also stated that the armed opposition will never be part of what he described as “Kiir’s self-serving national dialogue and the so-called SPLM reunification.” He further warned that Kiir’s refusal to abide by the August 2015 peace will result in a humiliating end.
That is exactly what a sensible person would say. Why is ARCISS not earnestly accepted and therefore implemented honestly as signed by the two major signatories of the protocols. This agreement was crafted under the supervision of international community by all South Sudan political, civil and religious parties with the exception of Dinka (Jieng) Council of Elders) who designed reservations in order to abort its smooth implementation as it is today. It is therefore imperative and necessary to work out a mechanism of getting rid of a system that is standing on the way to peace for poor people of South Sudan. This therefore needs a unity of purpose, sacrifice and determination by patriotic sons of the country. The so called national dialogue is a mirage of peace making mechanism that is initiated by jieng council of elders and it is theirs alone. It is not for people of South Sudan whose blood is still dripping in search of permanent peace in their country. Their peace, freedom and independence has been hijacked by these evil members of jieng council of elders.
But Riek is not the president of South Sudan.
South Sudan has not future. just only struggling for tomorrow.