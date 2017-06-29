Washington, DC, June 29, 2017 — Today the U.N. Security Council voted to decimate the capacity of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Darfur (UNAMID) based on a strategic review conducted by the United Nations. Enough Project experts are available for comment and analysis.

Omer Ismail, Senior Policy Advisor at the Enough Project, said: “The UNAMID review is based on a fundamentally flawed analysis of the situation in Darfur, an analysis undermined by the violence that took place shortly after the report was submitted to the Security Council. While it’s hard to predict the immediate effect, these cuts would have on civilian protection, we know the risk of conflict is high in many of the areas where bases are to be closed and military contingents are to be withdrawn. The withdrawal of these UNAMID military forces and the closure of bases will make several key areas unsafe for humanitarian operations, likely leading to closures of programs upon which tens of thousands of conflict-affected people rely.”

This decision comes at a time when the Trump administration faces a July 12 deadline to make a decision on whether to terminate the longstanding comprehensive sanctions on Sudan, a process that began during the last days of the Obama administration.

