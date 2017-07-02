Omaha, July 2, 2017 (SSNA) — The Nuer (Naath) Community Development Service (NCDS, Inc) in the United States has elected a new leader after months of intense campaigning and political accusations.

Gach Chok-Chok, a conservative Nuer, won the election by a wide margin, beating other six candidates who failed to garner enough votes at the election hall.

Chok-Chok, who hails from the Greater Gajaak Community, beats Abioth Mark Chuol, William Pay, Nimeri Riek, Dak Reath Thoan, Gatjang Matay, and John Jock Tay in what has been described by South Sudanese local analysts as “surprising.”

Chok-Chok, told the South Sudan News Agency minutes before the election results were announced that ” he is ready to work and support whoever wins” the hotly contested election.

The outgoing NCDS’s President, Nyanguok Gatloa, said she is happy that the election went smoothly and urges all NCDS members to pledge their support to the incoming administration.