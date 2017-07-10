Washington, DC, July 10, 2017 (SSNA) — The Trump administration faces a July 12 deadline to make a decision on whether to terminate the longstanding comprehensive sanctions on Sudan, a process that began during the last days of the Obama administration.

John Prendergast, Founding Director at the Enough Project, said: “The Trump administration should not permanently remove comprehensive sanctions on Sudan. The Sudanese regime, a designated state sponsor of terrorism whose head of state is wanted for genocide, continues to support brutal militias that destabilize Darfur. It continues to obstruct humanitarian access while more than a million people urgently need food and life-saving aid and continues its relentless attacks on religious freedoms including demolition of churches and denial of freedom of worship. That is not the description of a good partner or one that is honoring its commitments to the United States, or its responsibilities to its own people.”

Read Enough Project’s Recent Reports on Sudan:

In a TIME op-ed last week, George Clooney and John Prendergast, co-founders of the The Sentry, called out powerhouse D.C. lobbying firm Squire Patton Boggs for representing the Sudanese government in its campaign to lift U.S. sanctions on Sudan. Read the op-ed here.

