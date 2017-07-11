Juba/Washington, DC, July 11, 2017 (SSNA) — An African expert with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said in an interview with the Voice of America’s weekday program, South Sudan In Focus, that the United States should not abandon South Sudan and that it would be difficult if the new US administration ignores the war-wracked young nation.

“I think it’s going to be difficult to turn our backs on this crisis because we have so much ownership over what has happened there; good and bad, and I think there’s a strong constituency still within Congress around this, and there’s a strong, faith-based constituency in the United States that has been very vocal over the years on matters pertaining to South Sudan as well as matters pertaining internally to Sudan, the government to the north,” CSIC’s senior vice president, Stephen Morrison, said.

Morrison states that it makes no sense for the US to turn its back on South Sudan after it played an important role in its July 2011 independence from Sudan.

The new US administration has not yet appointed a new special envoy to South Sudan as it was under former American President Barack Obama.

However, the report suggests that the United States could be working on new appointments related to South Sudan in particular and Africa in general.

Most South Sudanese blame former US President Obama for not doing enough to help end the ongoing civil war. In December 2016, Obama said he felt responsible for killings in South Sudan.