Juba, July 13, 2017 (SSNA) — South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has sacked group of judges and justices who, for months, have been staging protests over delays in the payment of their salaries and demand that their salaries be increased, citing poor living conditions.

The judges also call for Chief Justice Chan Reec Madut to step down, saying they want reform in the judicial system, asserting that South Sudan’s justice system is not independent.

The list of judges and justices who were fired includes Judge Gari Lino, Justice Gari Ramando, Judge Bullen Isaiah, Judge Awuor Mayok, Judge David Oreko, Justice Khalid Mohamed, Judge Thou Andrew Makur, Judge Paulino Dak, Justice Malek Mathiang, Judge George Anger, Judge Maker Thon, Judge George Philip, Judge Nyok Marach, among others.

South Sudan government on Thursday accused the judges of “obstruction of justice,” claiming the judges choose to deliver justice.

“These judges, who were supposed to deliver justice obstructed justice themselves. They denied our people justice for reasons that could be resolved through administrative channels,” South Sudan’s deputy information minister, Akol Kordi, said

Kiir’s decision to fire the judges and justices has been described by one South Sudanese legal analyst as “shameful.”

“This is a shameful decision by the president,” the lawyer who asked for his identity to be shielded for fear of reprisal told the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) in Juba Thursday evening.

The cash-strapped South Sudan has not been paying most of its employees on time since the civil war broke out.