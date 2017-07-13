Pagak/Juba, July 13, 2017 (SSNA) — The military command of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In Opposition (SPLA-IO) has denied reports that government forces are advancing towards Maiwut and Pagak, saying the news is a propaganda perpetuated by the government.

Unconfirmed reports claim that Juba-backed forces are 25 kilometers (15 miles) away from Maiwut. The armed opposition calls it “wishful thinking.”

SPLA-IO Spokesman Brig. General William Gatjiath Deng says government troops were badly beaten and that their mission to capture Maiwut and Pagak has failed.

“…the genocidal forces and the barbaric atrocities makers had gotten their fate and severely beaten after they were trying to advance toward Maiwut but repulsed, disintegrated and pursued to Wichluakjak where their military vehicles deeply sunken into the muddy soil in Thocdeng, that means their mission to Maiwut and Pagak GHQs has completely failed,” Deng said in a statement obtained by the South Sudan News Agency.

Deng urges rebel supporters not to worry about what he described as “white propaganda” being spread by Juba.

“Do not get worried about the current situation in Gajaak Land. Today the stranded troops of the merciless forces of Salva Kiir that always use white propaganda claimed to have approached 25km to Maiwut and Pagak have completely got their fate after three hours of a dogfight,” he added.

The rebel spokesman stated that SPLA-IO 5th Division commander Major General Khor Chuol Giet and the armed opposition General Headquarters (GHOs) battalions’ commander Brig. General Gatbel kuach have delivered a humiliating blow to what he calls “barbaric regime forces.”Deng further warned that the SPLA-IO is well-prepared to deliver a final blow to “genocidal regime forces.” Deng further warned that the SPLA-IO is well-prepared to deliver a final blow to “remnants of genocidal regime forces.”

Deng further warned that the SPLA-IO is well-prepared to deliver a humiliating blow to “remnants of genocidal regime forces.”