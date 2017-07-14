Washington, DC, July 14, 2017 (SSNA) — A South Sudanese Former member of parliament has criticized the African Union (AU) for failing to resolve African conflicts, saying the AU has become an entity where most African leaders promote themselves instead of coming up with solutions for the betterment of the continent.
Reath Muoch Tang, a rebel official and former member of South Sudanese Parliament argued in an interview with the Voice of America’s Washington, DC-based program, Straight Talk Africa, that the AU has failed Africa. The former MP cites current African conflicts including the ongoing civil war in his home country, South Sudan.
“…The African Union was founded based on integrating the continent, working for global economy, prevention wars, resolving conflicts, and keeping the peace and stability in Africa,” Hon. Tang said, asserting, “The whole continent is at war with itself.”
Tang states that conflicts are everywhere in Africa. He refers to wars in South Sudan, Somalia, Central Africa Republic, Congo, Mali, among others. He also states that the AU failed to execute its duties as stipulated in its founding principles and that there will be no peace in Africa without development.
He further revealed in the interview that he is humbled by a speech of Former South African President Thabo Mbeki he watched. He said the Former South African leader told African leaders in his speech that the AU would be better if African leaders correct themselves and prioritize the needs of their nation’s citizens.
The rebel official blasted Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni for participating in South Sudan peace process while fighting along Kiir against the South Sudanese rebels. He added that South Sudan is a bankrupted country where Juba-backed military leaders instructed their soldiers to rape women as compensation for their unpaid salaries.
Tang is also a Former SPLM/A-IO Representative to the United States.
(AU) Africa Union and their leader are just goldickging, they looking for their own benefits. This is a culture to all Africa president. South Sudan been sold out. Khartoum government sold south sudan out first than now Slava Kiir sold it out again and Rieck Machar try to get it back but it’s was not that easy.
My brother, as an African like u let preach the truth. Greed destroys the pride of Africa. It’s with shame that a beautiful new nation of Africa destroys itself. Why why and why. Who will they govern if they kill innocent people ? Stupid, ignorant, educated fools and disgrace to the poor people.
My brother, as an African like u let preach the truth. Greed destroys the pride of Africa. It’s with shame that a beautiful new nation of Africa destroys itself. Why why and why. Who will they govern if they kill innocent people ? Stupid, ignorant, educated fools and disgrace to the poor people of Africa. I hope and pray that the international court beings all to justice. Shame on those that making our African brothers and sisters to become a beggar just for their selfish gain
You are too patriotic we aknowldge the weakness of the african union let us be vocal to correct their bad national affair in case of south sudan and elsewhere in africa so that we realise peace and stability in africa
I agree with the views expressed by the author of this article and propose that president Museveni of Uganda should step aside from the South Sudan conflict if we’re to realize true peace in the country.
Mr Reath Muoch Tang should be told that, we should not be blaming other people for our own problems. We know how we can bring peace by ourselves but SPLA IO is the obstacle to all the calls for peace. You want the peace to be in your own terms and timing but things does not work like that brother.
Secondly, you are interested in outside peace which which is imposed on S. Sudanese on your favor that is the only thing you are looking for. The international community is now tired. You have to make strategic and genuine decision brother for the sake of our country and our suffering people. You refused the called for ceasefire, you refused the call for national dialog and you continue to attack the government positions and laying ambushes along the roads and killing innocent civilians.
Secondly, your leader does not like to denounce violence he said peace is death in S. Sudan. So who is to be blamed here. You blame yourselves. Outsiders can not imposed peace among ourselves. It is we ourselves to open up our hearts and start to recognize that we are brothers and sisters. People of one country. So to conclude the choice is at your hand, to choose peace or military confrontation because it seems you group only understands military language.
Who really to be blamed for this selfishness nature.? Will it be the former colonialism powers who planted that greedness. Or is it deep rooted African culture which won’t be healed.
I agree with Hon.Tang.AU has failed the Continent.
I am a South Sudanese who is very concerned with what the Jieng Council of Elders have done to the country by supporting directing Salva Kiir in ruining the country.
Museveni made the situation worse by supporting that regime in Juba just for his personal interest .Otherwise that govt. would have collapsed already.
It is sad that we as South Sudanese can’t get along despite the fact we endured suffering under the successive regimes of the then Sudan.
Now that we attained independence,we would have embarked on development of our country instead we embarked on muddering ourselves.
God help us to see the light of goodness.
Taban Thomas.
I totally disagree with you Taban. AU is trying to bring us together and some of do not want peace. The problem is now with some of the diaspora people. Because they are safe, they are eating well, their children go to school and they are able to rent houses to their relatives or family members in Uganda , Kenya, Sudan and Ethiopia, they are not interested in seeing peace to come to our country. They are collecting money to fund the rebellion to continue. Some of them want to see the government overthrown so that, they can get Jobs but they forgot to see that, military solution is not the medicine. So lets blame ourselves. The AU, IGAD, TROIKA and UNHCR are there to support up to bring peace among ourselves but we are not interested, we will pay the price dearly. We are all guilty because of our hate, tribalism and greed for power.
I Personal Agree With What Reath Said AU Is Not Really Concern