Washington, DC, July 14, 2017 (SSNA) — A South Sudanese Former member of parliament has criticized the African Union (AU) for failing to resolve African conflicts, saying the AU has become an entity where most African leaders promote themselves instead of coming up with solutions for the betterment of the continent.

Reath Muoch Tang, a rebel official and former member of South Sudanese Parliament argued in an interview with the Voice of America’s Washington, DC-based program, Straight Talk Africa, that the AU has failed Africa. The former MP cites current African conflicts including the ongoing civil war in his home country, South Sudan.

“…The African Union was founded based on integrating the continent, working for global economy, prevention wars, resolving conflicts, and keeping the peace and stability in Africa,” Hon. Tang said, asserting, “The whole continent is at war with itself.”

Tang states that conflicts are everywhere in Africa. He refers to wars in South Sudan, Somalia, Central Africa Republic, Congo, Mali, among others. He also states that the AU failed to execute its duties as stipulated in its founding principles and that there will be no peace in Africa without development.

He further revealed in the interview that he is humbled by a speech of Former South African President Thabo Mbeki he watched. He said the Former South African leader told African leaders in his speech that the AU would be better if African leaders correct themselves and prioritize the needs of their nation’s citizens.

The rebel official blasted Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni for participating in South Sudan peace process while fighting along Kiir against the South Sudanese rebels. He added that South Sudan is a bankrupted country where Juba-backed military leaders instructed their soldiers to rape women as compensation for their unpaid salaries.

Tang is also a Former SPLM/A-IO Representative to the United States.