Pagak/Juba, July 17, 2017 (SSNA) — South Sudanese rebels have accused government and its allies of spreading lies, saying Juba has become a lying hub where government propagates lies to make it appears as if it is winning the war in Upper Nile.

The denial comes hours after unconfirmed media reports suggest that government troops surrounded and blocked all roads leading to rebel headquarters, Pagak. Reports also claim that government forces are urging civilians to leave before they attack Pagak.

Rebel military spokesman Brig. General William Deng says the government is simply spreading white lies and that SPLA-IO troops are teaching government forces a lesson they will not forget.

“The genocidal regime forces that [is being] lead by notorious commander Nhial Batoang and his fake Governor Bol Ruach Rom is now suffering and they are under the full control of the freedom fighters at Thocdeng,” Brig. Gen. Deng said in a statement, adding, “Please denounce the white propaganda that merciless forces of Salva Kiir claimed to have approached and surrounded Pagak GHQs.”

“By which forces should they be able to surround Pagak GHQs?” he asked.

Deng states in the stamen that the armed opposition is doing a great job in various front lines and warned that enough number of SPLA-IO troops is in Thochdeng ready to clear out remnants of what he called “genocidal regime forces.”

The rebel spokesperson further asserted that Juba-backed forces will not step foot to either Maiwut or Pagak, saying SPLA-IO 5th Division Commander Major General Khor Chuol Giet and other armed opposition commanders will soon deliver final blow government forces.

Deng reveals in the statement that military most vehicles used by South Sudanese government troops have been destroyed by the SPLA-IO and that the rebels are ready to finish the remaining ones who have dug trenches in an area located in Wichluakjak in an attempt to shield themselves from he described as “mighty SPLA-IO troops.”