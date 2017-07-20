Juba, July 20, 2017 (SSNA) — The United Nations’ health agency, the World Health Organization (WHO), will next week launch a vaccination campaign to minimize the spread of cholera, the UN said.

The WHO said it will begin the campaign on July 28 and expects the process to end on August 3.

The announcement comes the deadly disease killed at least 320 people. UN said there are 17,785 suspected cases of cholera.

“Cholera is endemic in South Sudan and historically, outbreaks have occurred along major commercial routes and rivers in the dry season as well as during the rainy season,” World Health Organization Epidemiologist Dr. Joseph Wamala said in a statement.

“South Sudan has suffered from several major cholera outbreaks in the last four years. Following other successful oral cholera vaccine campaigns, WHO and partners can make a real difference in controlling the outbreak in Tonj and Kapoeta states and in other parts of the country,” Wamala added.

WHO said it received 500,000 doses of oral cholera vaccine and will soon carry out a vaccination campaign in Kapoeta South, Kapoeta North, Kapoeta East, and Tonj East Counties.

UN revealed that it has already contained the spread of Cholera in Bentiu, Bor, Mingkaman, Leer, Duk, Ayod, Aburoc, Malakal, and several other areas or cities.