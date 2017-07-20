Juba/New York, July 20, 2017 (SSNA) — The chairperson of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) Festus Mogae told the United Nations that South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar has declined to renounce violence and that the rebel leader demanded that a new peace process be conducted outside South Sudan

The JMEC chairman told the UN he went to South Africa and asked Machar to publicly renounce the violence.

“The message I conveyed to D. Riek Machar was to renounce violence, declare a unilateral ceasefire and participate in the national dialogue. He declined to do so, he demanded a new political process by the region outside South Sudan,” Mogae told the UN.

A furious South Sudanese rebel official who refused to be named blasted Mogae’s statement, saying the message is “one-sided.” The armed opposition official called JMEC chairperson “a Salva Kiir’s spokesman” and urged him to resign.

The rebel official also claimed that Mogae’s actions clearly show signs of collusion with Kiir’s government.