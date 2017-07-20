Juba/New York, July 20, 2017 (SSNA) — The chairperson of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) Festus Mogae told the United Nations that South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar has declined to renounce violence and that the rebel leader demanded that a new peace process be conducted outside South Sudan
The JMEC chairman told the UN he went to South Africa and asked Machar to publicly renounce the violence.
“The message I conveyed to D. Riek Machar was to renounce violence, declare a unilateral ceasefire and participate in the national dialogue. He declined to do so, he demanded a new political process by the region outside South Sudan,” Mogae told the UN.
A furious South Sudanese rebel official who refused to be named blasted Mogae’s statement, saying the message is “one-sided.” The armed opposition official called JMEC chairperson “a Salva Kiir’s spokesman” and urged him to resign.
The rebel official also claimed that Mogae’s actions clearly show signs of collusion with Kiir’s government.
This is an effort to save the American British and Israeli supported Rwandese Tutsi Dictator Museveni’s student Kiir. Where has the UN and IGAD been? After so many South Sudanese have been killed by the genocidal Dictators Museveni and Kiir, now the UN and IGAD want to rescue them from defeat by Machar rebel forces!!!! Machar is rihht, Museveni and Kiir have to be defeated for the Great Lakes region to have peace. On several occasions, both the American, British military and diplomatic representatives have told Indigenous Ugandans that their Rwandese Tutsi refugee immigrant puppet has brought stability in Uganda and the region!! Shame on them, every normal thinking Black person should take this as a clear message that White/Jewish racist supremacists don’t care for Black African lives. Hence their reason for trying to use some bought Afriican sellout puppet to force Marchar to negotiate with Dictators Museveni and Kiir who have committed genocide on millions of their fellow Africans! Could the use of genocidal dictators like Museveni, Kagame, Kabila and Kiir be the new way White/Jewish racist supremacists are trying to carry global population control on Africa? I am asking this question with concern after realizing that both American and British government have made secret of their military and ecomic support for the worst genocidal Dictator Museveni and his lieutenants Kagame, Kabila and now Kiir.
Dr Machar has not refused to denounce violence at all. Moggae seems to be getting out of the track not knowing what he is suppose to do and say. Moggae should develop another means of bringing the rival leaders together once more and try to talk to them in a group rather than going to visit a house arrested leader who is already in exile and in most cases have no any influence over his army. Machar is right not to participate in the national dialogue because he is not wanted by kiir and his government. In addittion, Machar has been replaced by a power-hungry member of his party, which means he is no longer of any importance but just a south sudanese citize. If Machar is needed to participate in any political discussions, imany factors should be considered including the reorganization of the august peace deal, return to negotiating table in Addis Ababa etc. Finally, Moggae must review his role description otherwise he is one sided and must tell the world and the east african community, he is not capable of carrying out this role.
What an Old Festus Mogae! Be informed that the songs and the praises sung for you are now over,you have failed your work and joined the vultures to enjoy our death bodies on the soil of our ancestral land.
Please resign,we are fed up of your duties
Its very unfortunate for a leader like Moggar to to say such irresponsible statement in the security council. Moggae right from th begining didn’t know what his role in South Sudan was going to be other than making the south Sudan petro USDollars. Many South Sudanese thought he was going to bring peace to this country as mandated.Moggae watched the killing of those who came to see the implementation of the 2015 signed peace and chasing of Dr.Riak Machar from Juba without even talking Silva Kirr to stop what was going on. How can you expect such a person to talk good for the suffering south Sudanese. Moggar is a trading agent of the western powers otherwise he should have either been removed or resigned if he has self confidence in what he was appointed for. Replacement of Moggae to supervise the implementation of the 2015 signed agreement by a retired professional African general from the AU members mot even from the neighbouring countries may bring some fruitful expectations.