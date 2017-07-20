Bentiu/Juba, July 20, 2017 (SSNA) — South Sudanese government has launched a campaign to help young girls to go back to schools in Bentiu and encourage teachers to perform well in their teachings.

The United Nations said it supports the campaign to bring young girls back to school.

South Sudan’s Undersecretary of the Ministry of General Education, Michael Lopuke, said his government is committed to promoting good education and suggests that teachers who deliver better education will receive a 4,803 South Sudanese pound — a salary equivalent to $32 US dollars.

“Teachers that perform well in their roles will each receive 4,803 South Sudanese Pound. These incentives are meant to encourage teachers who are part of the nation building process,” Lopuke said.

“If we educate a girl, we educate a family and we educate a nation,” Elizabeth Bonareri Mose, the acting head of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Bentiu said.

The European Union (EU) and many UN’s partners said they will offer financial support to the program.