New York, July 20, 2017 (SSNA) — The United States’ deputy Ambassador to the United Nations, Michele Sison has warned that revitalization of the August 2015 peace agreement is the last chance for South Sudanese rival leaders to participate, warning that the US is prepared to review its support for South Sudan if the revitalization process fails.

The warning comes as fighting between government and rebel forces rages in the Upper Nile region.

“If South Sudan’s leaders do not participate in this high-level forum in good faith, and stick to its deadlines, the United States will need to review our position and priorities on support for the peace agreement and its implementing bodies,” Sison told the 15-member Council Thursday.

“It is high time for action,” she added.

Sison also criticized UN Security Council for doing nothing to stop the violence.

“The Security Council waits and waits. We wait for things to change in South Sudan, but nothing is changing in South Sudan,” she said, adding, “The violence continues. Horrific atrocities are reported so often that they become almost routine.”

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) had proposed a “Revitalization Forum” for South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Dr. Riek Machar who were the original signatories to the now defunct 2015 peace pact to participate in hope to find a peaceful solution to the nearly four years civil war.

The United States has in the past called for an arms embargo and targeted sanction on South Sudan. However, Russia vetoed the move.