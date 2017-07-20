New York, July 20, 2017 (SSNA) — The United States’ deputy Ambassador to the United Nations, Michele Sison has warned that revitalization of the August 2015 peace agreement is the last chance for South Sudanese rival leaders to participate, warning that the US is prepared to review its support for South Sudan if the revitalization process fails.
The warning comes as fighting between government and rebel forces rages in the Upper Nile region.
“If South Sudan’s leaders do not participate in this high-level forum in good faith, and stick to its deadlines, the United States will need to review our position and priorities on support for the peace agreement and its implementing bodies,” Sison told the 15-member Council Thursday.
“It is high time for action,” she added.
Sison also criticized UN Security Council for doing nothing to stop the violence.
“The Security Council waits and waits. We wait for things to change in South Sudan, but nothing is changing in South Sudan,” she said, adding, “The violence continues. Horrific atrocities are reported so often that they become almost routine.”
The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) had proposed a “Revitalization Forum” for South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Dr. Riek Machar who were the original signatories to the now defunct 2015 peace pact to participate in hope to find a peaceful solution to the nearly four years civil war.
The United States has in the past called for an arms embargo and targeted sanction on South Sudan. However, Russia vetoed the move.
UN and Troika are the “talking shop” of the world. They never improves in their thinking that South Sudanese never “LISTEN” despite threats! instead of an outright action, they simply continued to give more warnings ! what a tragedy.How many people have died, women raped etc yet more warnings continued an abated ! This is ridiculous .When things are not changing, do something differently .Please remove the two giants and be rewarded by God’s blessings in saving Humanity in South Sudan.
This is yet another piece of noise to our ears while our grandmothers, mothers, sisters and nieces are raped continually and many of our relatives are being killed on daily basis with the might of a government we are supposed to call ours. The resources that is supposed to protect our borders and us with the support of international community is used against us on daily basis. Our sense of belonging to this evil system has evaporated. We now highly regretted to have voted for independence referendum that brought leaders who are worst than the religious zealots, racists we knew existed in Khartoum. The tribalists we now have in Juba are far worse than the Jallaba leaders in their deeds.