By Peter Gai Manyuon

July 24, 2017 (SSNA) — Admittedly since civil war broke out in December 2013 up to early 2017, the number of displaced persons is increasing on monthly basis. Three years on from the outbreak of conflict, nearly Seven point five (7.5) million people are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection across the country as a result of armed conflict, inter-communal violence, economic crisis, disease outbreaks and climatic shocks according to United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN-OCHA) and nothing is achieved yet to resolve the ongoing conflict in the Country.

On the other hand, United Nations estimated, over five hundred thousand (500,000) people have been killed so far, and more than one point six (1.6) million are Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in various protection Camps within the Country, especially Juba, Malakal, Bentiu, and Wau. Evidently, one point five (1.5) million are currently refugees in neighboring countries according to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in their recent 2017 report.

Furthermore, it should be noted that the August 2015 peace deal already collapsed and those in Juba claiming to be implementing peace are just covering realities on the crimes committed by the regime against civil population. Absolutely, the transitional government of national unity (TGoNU) is questionable currently. All those tribal armies currently committing serious crimes against the civilians especially the vulnerable like women, children and the elderly respectively deserves to be answerable as soon, the hybrid Court is established but the world is so quiet on the ongoing atrocities committed by criminals. The hybrid court is not yet established and the world is so desperate acknowledging the legitimacy of the rotten regime killings its own citizens.

Apparently, the leadership of the country failed to bring peace and unity to the audiences or masses. This ongoing insecurity and sectarian killings have prevented farmers from planting or harvesting crops, causing food shortages nationwide and self-claimed leaders are just busy enjoying in Juba hotels and elsewhere. Most of the youth globally are confused, where currently, most of them followed their tribal organization’s ideologies or principles. Most of the masses are focusing on causing more problems, wars, killings, rapes and sexual harassment against the women in the Country. The government mandate was changed from being a government for all of a tribal organization directed by goons in order to achieve unknown tribal legacy in the Country.

Additionally, the top Leadership of the Republic of South Sudan (RSS) doesn’t allow peaceful co-existence of the masses rather, the regime is currently involved in committing war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide related cases in the Country. Salva Kiir and his goons within Jieng Council of Elders (JCE) and other disgruntled groups in Juba are now busy defacing and killings the civil population of South Sudanese in the philosophy of protecting tribal leadership, as well looting resources of the Country for individualistic appeasement which has paralyzed the economy of the Country. The Country is now managed by goons looking or focusing only on what to eat, not what is beneficial to the civil population.

Generally speaking, the problem of greediness, self-fishiness, primitiveness, hooliganism, and practicing of sectarian politics by the pests and parasites of the Sudan People Liberation Movement (SPLM) have taken the country as a zone of killings and raping of women in the region.

South Sudanese look at themselves as enemies due to the current tribal baptism by the politicians. The future of the Country remains uncertain!

In Summary, Inter-governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) failed to address the ongoing crisis in South Sudan due to individuals interests within the region.Transitional justice mechanisms must be addressed first before national dialogue. The current strategy of confusing the world and region on fake reconciliation which is not even supported by the grassroots and other oppositions forces in the Country will never work. The World should put more emphasis on sanctions especially, the warring parties or the entire government should be immediately blacklisted and those who killed civilians based on ethnic lines be prosecutes and must be answerable for the crimes they have committed.

For simplicity, Transitional justice consists of judicial and non-judicial measures implemented in order to redress legacies of human rights. Such measures include criminal prosecutions, truth commissions, reparations programs, and various kinds of institutional reforms. Evidently, chapter five (5), of the 2015 Agreement is mandated to addresses all those cases but up to now nothing is addressed, the even establishment of the hybrid court is sabotaged already by war criminals in the Country and region. South Sudan has become the centre for regional, Continental and international investment, where everyone goes and eats without restriction due to the fact that, the leadership of the Country is doom on the principles of Leadership and governance.

Consequently, the small revenues or taxes collected from Non-governmental organizations (NGOs), private companies or foreign aids donations from the International community goes into individual’s pockets and currently, there is serious inflation in the Country, where most of the Ministers are stealing directly the small finances in their various ministries. Each and everyone is just busy looking for what to eat, no one is thinking of the future of the Country. Most interestingly, leaders only focus on their families, developing bellies and accumulation of wealth for the exit. Very unfortunate!

In Conclusion, the world must impose sanctions on the government of South Sudan by not giving or donating foreign aids to the Country. All the European Union (EU) funding projects should be put to an end, United States of America (USA) projects should be put to an end. Japanese developmental projects should be put to an end. Peace will ONLY be achieved in South Sudan when world leaders stop sending money to South Sudan. Let all Organizations withdraw their funding’s from South Sudan and within a week, peace will come to the South Sudanese people.

The Author is Independent Journalist, Columnist, and Researcher who has written extensively on issues of Democracy and Human Rights in South Sudan. He is currently researching on Propaganda and Conflict in South Sudan and could be reached on southsudanjournalist@gmail.com.