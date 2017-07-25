By: Sirir Gabriel Yiei Ruot

July 25, 2017 (SSNA) — South Sudan, a young Country full of wealth and resources. For me, it is like the promised land to the Israelites (Canaan), a land full of milk and honey. But, the country was raped at her teenage years almost her reproductive organs/system was destroyed.

Unprofessional doctors and specialists tried to treat her but all miserably failed. Wizards and witches tried their magic but never worked out.

Later on, in January 2014 she was taken to Addis Ababa for further medical attention. She was hospitalized in Ethiopia and given some prescriptions by IGAD inexperienced doctors but due to the presence of International doctors she got better and got discharged from her hospital bed.

On 17 August 2015, she gave birth to an abnormal child named “August peace” that later died at the stage of crawling. All her relatives, brothers, sisters, her aunts, and Uncles were all either killed or forced to flee the country by those who raped her mother. It is a pity.

Now, the same doctors who failed to diagnose the virus that led to the death of the young boy “August Peace ” are busy trying to act like Jesus Christ who had a full authority over death. Isn’t that a fantasy or a joke?

Who among the doctors of IGAD and International community is capable of bringing back a dead to life?

The Doctors, both IGAD, and the international community must first and foremost diagnose the root causes of what had affected August Peace and his Mother South Sudan because symptoms are crystal clear to the normal human lenses.

South Sudan is suffering from the hands of unfaithful specialists and only God and the people of South Sudan (citizens) are in a position to rejuvenate her hopes to get well.

Let me hope the revitalization processes will be next after the world and Africa as a continent free my leader Riek Machar Teny Dhurgon (Ph.D.), the Chairman and C – in – C of the SPLM/A-IO.

Cde. Sirir Gabriel Yiei Ruot is the spokesman of the SPLM-IO National Youth league.