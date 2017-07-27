Juba, July 27, 2017 (SSNA) — Japan’s Defense Minister, Tomomi Inada, along with other military officers are set to resign over alleged claims that her office failed to disclose information about Japanese peacekeepers activities in South Sudan, Japan media reports.

The controversy surrounding the expected resignation was triggered by government critics who cited a Japanese law which banned Japanese troops from serving in peacekeeping missions unless parties to the conflict agreed to a peace deal.

However, daily activity logs revealed that Japanese peacekeepers recorded events of fighting between South Sudanese government and rebel forces.

Japan pulled its troops out of South Sudan this year after critics accused Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of illegally expanding military’s role overseas.