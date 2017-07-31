Juba, July 31, 2017 (SSNA) — South Sudanese president Salva Kiir has ordered issues an order, banning all top government officials from using the national army (SPLA) for personal protection.

The order, which was endorsed by the Council of Ministers at a meeting on Friday, prohibited any top government official from using SPLA as a personal guard.

It is not clear if the presidential order applies to SPLM-IO faction led by First Vice President Taban Deng Gai.

However, a senior government official at the ministry of foreign affairs told the South Sudan News Agency that the order applies to all top government officials who hold constitutional posts regardless of their political affiliations.

South Sudan’s information minister Michael Makuey Lueth said the order calls on all top government officials to immediately surrender their SPLA bodyguards.

Makuey stated that the constitution only allows police to be used for personal protection.