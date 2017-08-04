Maiwut/Pagak, August 4, 2017 (SSNA) — Heavy fighting between government and rebel forces have resumed in Tayandaw, a small village close to Wichluak Jak, the main base for government troops, a senior SPLA-IO officer told the South Sudan News Agency Friday.

The fighting began Thursday morning after the rebel military command issued an order to launch a “full-scale war” on government outposts located in and around Wichluak Jak.

“We are ready for anything,” Captain Andrew Biel told the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) in Maiwut.

The SSNA crew was allowed by the rebel military command to witness the deployment of their heavy military weapons between Maiwut and Pagak on condition that the SSNA doesn’t identify their military hardware, citing military rules.

The South Sudan News Agency has learned through a confidential source that the armed opposition has new divisions stations in and around Maiwut ready for any military confrontation.

The SPLA-IO, however, refused to confirm or deny our finding, calling the SSNA report “new.”