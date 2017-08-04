Washington, DC/Juba, August 4, 2017 (SSNA) — The United States has nominated Thomas J. Hushek to be its Ambassador to the Republic of South Sudan, State Department said.

The White House said President Donald J. Trump intends to nominate Hushek.

Mr. Hushek, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor, has served as an American diplomat since 1988. He is currently the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (Acting Assistant Secretary) in the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations at the Department of State. A three-time Deputy Chief of Mission and senior official at the State Department, he has extensive experience in management and communications, coordination of humanitarian programs, and crisis management. Mr. Hushek has served at eight U.S. Missions overseas. He earned a M.I.A. from Colombia University and a B.A from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He speaks Russian and Persian (Dari), a according to a statement released by The White House.

Hushek, if confirmed, will replace Mary Catherine (Molly) Phee who has been US Ambassador since July 2015.