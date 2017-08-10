Pagak, August 10, 2017 (SSNA) — Heavy fighting between South Sudan’s warring factions broke out in South Sudan’s Pagak town, the main rebel headquarters located at the Ethiopian border.
The fighting broke out hours after a plane from Juba took off from Pagak airport.
Sounds of heavy artillery and explosions can be heard from 30 kilometers (18 miles) away, causing civilians in the surrounding area to flee.
South Sudanese rebels say they launched the attack after government forces refused to surrender or vacate their stronghold, Pagak.
“We told them to leave Pagak or surrender, but they refused. So, we decided to attack them,” Deputy Commanding General of the SPLA-IO 5th Division Major General James Ochan Puot told the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA).
On Monday, the SPLA-IO urged Pagak residents to stay in their homes, warned of the imminent attack, and suggested that government troops surrender before it is too late.
In what a SSNA reporter calls “surprising move,” a rebel military intelligence agent willingly disclosed to the South Sudan News Agency that their intelligence branches and contacts in neighboring countries knew that a military airplane loaded with government troops, weapons, and ammunition was scheduled to arrive in Pagak Thursday evening. The officer asserted that they are prepared to “teach government troops a good lesson.”
A SSNA crew embedded with the SPLA-IO commanding Generals have been prohibited by the armed opposition not to fully cover the fight, citing their military combat rules which exclude civilians in active war zones. We will update you as more details emerge.
we want peace in the younges country of africa.
untill when are going to fight my dear south sudanese?God for give all of our leaders in south sudan.
I am surprised how did the plane landed in Pagak?
Both of u are just stupid , why fighting remember we shall charge u for killing our brothers and sisters from both side
salva kiir is the most primitive president on earth, how can a person launch cease-fire and continue attacking rebels.salvar kiir is just an idiot.
Why ,Bol Rom.please that area is belong to Nuer ,not Nuer wew friend . to be a leader it came from God and your peaceful community, look the civilians are running when they are hearing your name .i hope this power not come from Nuer community it came from Nuer wew .
Please leave pagak
It was surprise how can government of salva kirr and taban will reach pagak let them see the consequences
Let us learn from countries that had decades of wars and could not take them any where. Why don’t we have at heart the Future of South Sudan.