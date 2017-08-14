Washington, DC, August 14, 2017 (SSNA) — In a letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker (R-TN) and Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) detail the necessary steps the Treasury Department should take on South Sudan to “cut off the free flow of resources to the political and military elites, their families and associates.”

The Enough Project applauds Senators Corker and Coons for their focus on the use of financial tools to address the nexus of conflict and corruption in South Sudan, and for their leadership and commitment to a peaceful resolution to the conflict in the country.

Ian Schwab, Director of Advocacy and Impact Strategy at the Enough Project, said: “The Treasury Department has a vital role to play in addressing the conflict and massive human suffering in South Sudan. Senators Corker and Coons should be commended for their unwavering commitment to peace and their willingness to work together to find solution. Leading voices in both parties and in both the House and Senate have called for Secretary Mnuchin to focus more attention and resources on South Sudan. He should heed this call without delay.”

The letter states: “In conjunction with diplomatic efforts, Treasury should focus on deploying financial tools that target the financial networks of those obstructing peace and dispersing the proceeds of corruption through the region, and even through our own financial system.”

Brian Adeba, Associate Director of Policy at the Enough Project, said: “Senators Corker and Coons have tirelessly advocated for strong action on South Sudan. This letter sends exactly the right message by making it very clear that the United States will not continue to allow South Sudan’s leaders to rob their country while millions face hunger, displacement, and violence. Strong diplomacy combined with the robust use of the financial tools outlined in this letter offer the best chance for a peaceful resolution in South Sudan.”

South Sudan is suffering from a devastating war. Six million South Sudanese, half the country’s population, are severely food insecure, and almost two million are on the brink of a man-made famine.

