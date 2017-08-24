Juba, August 24, 2017 (SSNA) — A South Sudanese man was killed on Wednesday by unknown gunmen, relatives of the deceased have said.

Chuol Rock Malow was killed Wednesday night on his way to his house after he accompanied friends who had visited him earlier.

Two family members of the dead said they are shocked to learn Chuol’s death.

“We don’t know why these gunmen keep killing people and the government keeps silence,” one family member who spoke exclusively to the South Sudan News Agency said in Juba.

Chuol, who hails from Gaatjaak section of Jikany Nuer, was shot several times in his stomach, taken to a nearby clinic, and pronounced dead after an operation was performed by doctors.

Juba’s unknown gunmen are widely believed to be government-sponsored hitmen hired to kill people.