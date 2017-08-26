Juba, August 26, 2017 (SSNA) — South Sudanese troops have killed at least 16 people including one American journalist at Kaya town Sunday, rebel and government officials have confirmed.

Christopher Allen, a freelance journalist who worked for numerous media outlets, was killed Saturday covering renewed fighting in Yei River State’s Kaya town.

Fighting broke out on Saturday after the armed opposition launched surprised attacks on government positions.

The US State department released a statement confirming the death of Allen.

South Sudan’s government has in the past been critical of Allen’s coverage of the fighting. Some of Allen’s reports exposed targeted killings carryout by government forces.