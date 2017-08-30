Juba/Pagak, August 30, 2017 (SSNA) – The chief of General staff of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In Opposition (SPLA-IO) 1st Lt. General James Gatwech Dual said recent warning by South Sudan Defence minister Kuol Manyang Juuk is nothing, but elusion.

Gatwech, who was furious after hearing Kuol’s speech stated that Juba’s regime wishes to crush the armed opposition will never succeed, saying, “no one has capacity to crush the SPLM/A-IO, let alone Juba’s genocidal regime.”

Kuol recently gave the armed opposition to quit rebellion in one month or face being crushed by the government forces.

In a statement released Wednesday by SPLA-IO Spokesman William Gatjiath Deng, Gatwech calls on Kuol to reflect on July 2016 fighting. The press statement went further, reminding minister Kuol that the SPLA-IO went to Juba in 2016 with only 1370 soldiers and that it emerged victorious after the J1 fighting.

Gatwech branded Kuol’s statement as “pure invented lie,” according to the statement.

Gatwech further remind Kuol that his warning was previously issued by Ugandan leader Museveni, Paul Malong Awan, among others.

He warned that those who think they can destroy the armed opposition are playing with fire.