Juba, September 6, 2017 (SSNA) — A former Canadian official has harshly criticized an Ontario-based company over armored vehicles sale to the wat-torn South Sudan.

Nicholas Coghlan, a former Canadian ambassador to South Sudan said armored vehicles manufacturer Streit Group may have violated ethical standards by selling armored vehicles to South Sudanese military.

In his new book, Collapse of a Country, Coghlan revealed that he was first alerted in early 2015 by an individual on social media and that the information was correct. The book repeatedly questions Streit Group’s code of ethics after it has emerged that the company sold military vehicles to South Sudanese government.

” I followed up and the allegation was correct,” he wrote, adding, “The legal case was watertight; it seemed to me that the ethical case was not.”

Coghlan also asserted in the book that the arms deal made it difficult for Canadian diplomates to criticize South Sudan.

This is not the first time Streit Group faces accusations for arms sale to a war-ravaged nation. The Streit Group was previously accused of selling armored vehicles to a gang-related group.