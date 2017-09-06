Maiwut, September 6, 2017 (SSNA) — South Sudanese rebels have warned of looming large-scale military operations against government troops or entities, a rebel military intelligence officer Khamis Mawwil told the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) Wednesday in Maiwut.

Khamis, who declined to give details of the SPLA-IO operations claimed that their looming operations will move all corners of South Sudan.

The officer said the best way for the people of South Sudan to live in peace is by deposing Juba’s regime, asserting that a ‘scorched-earth military campaign’ is looming.

“Juba’s genocidal regime refuses to implement the August 2015 peace agreement. This regime only listens to the power of bullets,” SPLA-IO intelligence officer said.

“We will deliver a scorched-earth military campaign against Juba so that the people of South Sudan can live in peace,” he asserted.

The armed opposition official also blasted South Sudanese government over what he described as “ethnic politics,” saying Juba’s regime is run by a blood-thirsty Jieng Council of Elders (JCE). Khamis further asserted that the JCE is the real president of the government of South Sudan.

The SPLA-IO announced last month that they have acquired new anti-aircraft missiles and warned of a tsunami-like war.