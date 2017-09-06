Washington, DC/Juba, September 6, 2017 (SSNA) — The United States has imposed sanctions on two current and one former South Sudanese government officials in what regional observers branded as “positive step” taken by the new American President Donald J. Trump.The U.S. Treasury department said Wednesday that it has imposed sanctions against South Sudan information minister Micheal Makuey Lueth, deputy army chief General Malek Reuben Riak, and former SPLA chief of General Staff Paul Malong Awan.

The U.S. Treasury department said Wednesday that it has imposed sanctions against South Sudan information minister Micheal Makuey Lueth, deputy army chief General Malek Reuben Riak, and former SPLA chief of General Staff Paul Malong Awan.The sanctions banned the three men from traveling to the United States, freeze their assets, and barred Americans from doing any business with them. The men have been implicated in several international corruption investigations.

The sanctions banned the three men from traveling to the United States, freeze their assets, and barred Americans from doing any business with them. The men have been implicated in several international corruption investigations.

The US accused Makuey, Gen. Reuben, and Malong of using the ongoing civil war as a pretext to enrich themselves.

Regional experts say the move by the US Treasury department is the first action ever taken by Trump’s administration.