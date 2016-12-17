“US President feels responsible for killings in South Sudan”

Washington, DC/Juba, December 17, 2016 (SSNA) — The United States President Barack Obama has admitted that he fells responsible for the murder and slaughter taking place in the Republic of South Sudan, citing his responsibilities as the leader of the US.

Obama made the comment at a news conference on Friday and partly blames social media for not generating enough news from South Sudan.

“I feel responsible for murder and slaughter that’s taken place in South Sudan that’s not being reported on, partly because there’s not as much social media being generated from there,” he said.

It is not clear why the US president blames social media for not generating news. South Sudan’s civil war has been in the news for three years and western media have also involved in the reporting.

The US leader faces tough choices at the UN Security Council after months of failed attempts to get enough votes for his arms embargo resolution and targeted sanctions.

The United States has in the past rejected imposition of arms embargo on South Sudan and pursues a seemingly threatening language strategy instead.