Washington, DC/Juba, December 17, 2016 (SSNA) — The United States President Barack Obama has admitted that he fells responsible for the murder and slaughter taking place in the Republic of South Sudan, citing his responsibilities as the leader of the US.
Obama made the comment at a news conference on Friday and partly blames social media for not generating enough news from South Sudan.
“I feel responsible for murder and slaughter that’s taken place in South Sudan that’s not being reported on, partly because there’s not as much social media being generated from there,” he said.
It is not clear why the US president blames social media for not generating news. South Sudan’s civil war has been in the news for three years and western media have also involved in the reporting.
The US leader faces tough choices at the UN Security Council after months of failed attempts to get enough votes for his arms embargo resolution and targeted sanctions.
The United States has in the past rejected imposition of arms embargo on South Sudan and pursues a seemingly threatening language strategy instead.
Most people beyond the onceans and seas between Africa and their countries still do not even know there is a country named Sudan,let alone South Sudan because they have no interests in learning about other countries in third world. Perhaps because most of them don’t travel. Besides politics isn’t everyone’s cup of tea.
Well,US has distortion of South Sudan is clear.it had done it in as a get way to get oil which had been it interest. Mr Machar had been a tool although he got his own agenda.machar dream to be a president which he Will never achieve.
The killing of southsudan people was going on since 2005. The government of southsudan wasn’t good at all since the took power. Not school and not roads as anyone see. The leaders of southsudan took government money and divide for themself.
“US President feels responsible for killings in South Sudan”
American people, do you fellows believed this? The Barack Obama charlatan is an ‘LRA’ the lord resistant army. There are criminals called *YALI* created by this *; to go and study in the US universities. These *young Africans leaders initiative* babies, were to be used as evil corporate America to play games with Africans countries.
Many of Barack Obama YARI, were for regime change in Middle East, North Africa and so-called ‘sub Saharan African’.
But the game didn’t work as Barack Obama and his evil juus in the evil corporate America, US states department dirty game didn’t work as planed.
Evil corporate America, the UK, the UN, your evil juus, your sleazy NGOs, your sleazy agencies and some of Barack Obama criminals in between; we are going to bomb you.
We killed have killed all Barack Obama *YARI* here in South Sudan. Do do fellows understand the reason this charlatan called Barack Obama and his evil juus in the evil corporate America state department called our country his ” US national security interest”?
How is South Sudan a *US national security interest?* Fellows, we are going kill your Barack Obama and his bunch of evil English people, gulf Arab criminals, their evil juus and some of their criminal in between.
Evil corporate America, we are going to bomb you. Get your rubbish out of our country in peace before we put our hands on you.
So the president of united state was involve to s sudan ‘s civil war the Us get a right to change abad president obama we don,t want him atall bring the good leader as you do
Comment *that is good brother s sudan s not for playing thank
Ghol Chot,
Barack Hussein Obama, his friend Luis Farakan together with his Rev. Jeremiah Wright along with many in Chicago don’t only envy South Sudan but hate the United States with contempt, esp American Christians or white people.
Obama within few days in White House stopped earlier agreement by both Democrats and Republicans that South Sudan be supplied with weapons and aircrafts in form of loan to deter Sudan from distablizing the region. He quickly asked Kenya to stop weapons transfer to South Sudan through Mombassa. This was in support of Sudan, a Muslim country.
As mentioned earlier, they hate United States including America’s allies.
Luis Farakan, accompanied by Rev. Wright in his toured of Libya & other muslim countries in 1993 called South Sudanese “they are dark till they are blue.” Luis who then called Al Bashir his “Brother” was protesting against the United States supporting the SPLM/A.
Not speaking on behave of Americans, i want to point out Obama was probably speaking to himself, to few naive of his adminstration.
What would he had done? Took South Sudan to Chicago?
As South Sudanese, I’m grateful to Americans for helping us gained our independence. Currently mess in South Sudan is South Sudanese own business not America.
Sure, all friends of south Sudan should continue to extend hands till the new nation finds it own path and direction.
An outstanding share! I have just forwarded this onto a coworker who has been doing a little research on this.And he actually bought me dinner because I found it for him lol. So let me reword this. Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending the time to talk about this issue here on your site.
You are wrong president Obama. How many years your government allows Kiir to kill people?
Kiir government can be right to deal with those with slaves heart in south Sudan. Most of.current rebel’s were part of Khartoum proxy army’s member during south Sudanese struggle those years.presently the same people are the one use by the west to pursue their agenda in south Sudan.in this regard I current rebels in south Sudan as follower’s of Master of Doomed.
What’s killing south Sudanese is not government of South Sudan but American foreigner policy. Which it used to steal oil in oil rich countries. E.g. Iraq,Libya and now South Sudan. Riek was used by CIA as an entrepreneur.
The rebels in South Sudan are used by the West to pursue it agenda.most people called DInka as fool but that was not true.Right now ,we can see fools in south Sudan.
So the president of united state was involve to s sudan ‘s civil war the Us get a right to change abad president obama we don,t want him atall bring the good leader as you do
So the president of united state was involve to s sudan ‘s civil war the Us get a right to change abad president obama we don,t want him atall bring the good leader as you do well
The Africans always find someone to blame for their own problems. The westerners always take responsibility
I agree. Instead of blaming our HIV dispatcher, AU.
South Sudan conflict is purely power struggle.
Ambitious, impatience Riek Machar, who believes Salva kiir is only transitional leader not president wants Kiir to go, and now.
He (Riek) will now be in history as first president of South Sudan.
Lazy, stupid Salva Kiir who held South Sudan hostage because he was #4 when SPLM/A was formed had to push back. To fire Riek alone wasn’t good idea, whole cabinet including some good friends had to go. It was an idea he regrets to date.
The fight for power started as far as SPLM 2nd National Convention.
It continued at NLC, during Political Bureau, etc.
Comment *hahaha we need the action immediately as you have described or start with american embassy in juba to prove you can deal with american ok
Obama is the one who killed the civilian of south Sudan he brought Uganda troops and many more troops in east Africa countries shame on him.
You are indeed responsible for the killings that you have sponsored in south sudan though you pretent to be someone who didn’t know killings which is being supervised by your cia and unmiss.your policies are precisely comperhended by all even the civillians that you are after regime to bring your dealer into the affairs of our country such that he allows you to loot our oil and other valuable minerals like gold etc but my dear this will put you in situation of spare the rode and spoil the child.you are a president of usa hence address the problem of terrorists that are killing american citens day and night.
No way under heaven and earth that you are responsible for the atrocities in South Sudan, but the Sudanese themselves by supporting a callow who doesn’t know how to rule his people.
The government of south sudan did intentional targetted their own people yet claiming to work for peace. IGAD and all international players need to understand that without any inclusive system in s. Sudan then s. Sudan is posed to further fragamention on ethinic ground and wasting time to support regime in juba that is tribalistic in nature will result into their own failure for generation to come. Yei has played big role as strategic and one of the base in entire s. Sudan from 1997 leading to CPA. We thank them but not murder the resident
Western world leaders will always put a hand in african countries with minerals and give very harmful weapons to the african oppositions who don’t know they are being used and kill their own citizens for little wealth and the whites get more benefits let me assure you western world leaders we the coming leaders in african countries wont be able to use us LONG LIVE AFRICA
Because he is leaving office within a month, Barrack Hussein Obama is trying to create an impossible scapegoate on others. His own designed disaster foreign policy is responsible for Nuer Genocide and ongoing war in South Sudan. I’m glad that he is leaving office soon!
Sorry for you Obama the roots caused of this our series tribalism conflicts keeping on going up to this suffering of the citizens of South Sudan is you Obama and Dr Riak Machar only, not all American people
Since the God created this bless Land of the people of the Republic of South Sudan,
The American very likely South Sudan
And South Sudan like American.
You have planted tribal conflicts in Somalia
You have planted tribal conflicts in South Sudan
You have planted tribal conflicts in Libya
You planted very dangerous conflicts in the whole half of the world.
Comment *obama.what u want from our nation u have achievef.live us to be killed .God will stop de. not human power any more.
I wanted to thank you for this great read!! I absolutely enjoyed every little bit of it.I have got you book marked to check out new things you.