“A boy who suffered severe burns to his leg is tended to by a Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) doctor at the MSF clinic set up at the camp for displaced people in the grounds of the United Nations Mission to South Sudan (UNMISS) base in Juba.” Photo: Phil Moore/MSF

Bentiu/Juba, November 16, 2016 (SSNA) — South Sudanese living inside a UN camp in South Sudan’s Unity State are facing humanitarian problems, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) International has warned.

The independent medical humanitarian agency which operates a hospital inside a Protection of Civilians (PoC) in Bentiu says there are alarming signs and that aid groups should ensure enough humanitarian assistance is available in camps.

“Today, even though our emergency indicators are not alarming, the situation is very fragile and all organisations need to ensure that humanitarian assistance available in the camp, such as drinkable water, food provision, primary healthcare, and shelters do not falter,” MSF’s mission head, Liz Harding warned.

The aid agency states that it has treated 188 people suspected of cholera cases and praises what it described as “cooperation between all the health organisations working inside the PoC.”

The oil-rich Unity State is one of the most conflict-ridden states, with South Sudanese rival forces constantly attacking each other.

Both South Sudanese former vice president and rebel leader Dr. Riek Machar and current First Vice President Taban Deng Gai hail from Unity State.

Nhial Ayiei
May 11, 2017 2:55 pm

Life in south sudan is very terrible.

