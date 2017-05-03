Juba, May 3, 2017 (SSNA) — The government of South Sudan has increased registration fees for international aid organizations seeking to operate in South Sudan, a document obtained by the Reuters has shown.

The decision to increase registration and licensing fees comes as the young nation struggles to pay government and civil service personnel. The government blames the hiking of registration and licensing fees on what it described as high “demand of humanitarian needs in the country.”

“This is to notify all NGOs operating in the Republic of South Sudan that the registration and licensing fees for 2017-2018 have been changed due to the increasing demand of humanitarian needs in the country,” Deng Tong Kenjok, NGOs Registrar for government-run Relief and Rehabilitation commission said.

Kenjok said the new order will require any international non-governmental organization to pay $3,500, up from $600, and that local aid agencies will pay $500, up from $450. There are currently 130 international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and 500 domestic aid groups, according to Kenjok.