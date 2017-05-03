Juba, May 3, 2017 (SSNA) — The government of South Sudan has increased registration fees for international aid organizations seeking to operate in South Sudan, a document obtained by the Reuters has shown.
The decision to increase registration and licensing fees comes as the young nation struggles to pay government and civil service personnel. The government blames the hiking of registration and licensing fees on what it described as high “demand of humanitarian needs in the country.”
“This is to notify all NGOs operating in the Republic of South Sudan that the registration and licensing fees for 2017-2018 have been changed due to the increasing demand of humanitarian needs in the country,” Deng Tong Kenjok, NGOs Registrar for government-run Relief and Rehabilitation commission said.
Kenjok said the new order will require any international non-governmental organization to pay $3,500, up from $600, and that local aid agencies will pay $500, up from $450. There are currently 130 international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and 500 domestic aid groups, according to Kenjok.
Overcharging Non governmental agencies who come to rescue war and famine victims. Without them, the NGOs how would they get medical treatment,food, protection etc.Let them free to help those victims.
To me this hike is not the solution to the current crisis in South Sudan.
I do understand what the government is going through given the economic downfall.
South Sudan has more than 120 natural resources that would have led to rapid development if the government and all stakeholders were to stand for peace. Look at the neighboring Uganda and Kenya with little resources but doing far better than South Sudan, I think the problem of South Sudan is lack of knowledge on how to manage the resources and given the fact that the nepotism has taken over the Country.
i therefore urge all South Sudanese to stand for peace more especially the youth that are used to fight against one another, youths are the future of every society and once they are ignorant, they are the first source of destruction.
Therefore we youths should not be pro any of these confused leaders.
[…] post South Sudan hikes registration and licensing fees for aid agencies appeared first on South Sudan News […]