Kampala, May 21, 2017 (SSNA) — A former Ugandan intelligence officer James Moises has accused Western countries of complicity in the going South Sudan’s civil war, claiming that Western nations have allowed South Sudan’s neighbor, Uganda, to manage South Sudan’s peace process.
Moises, who is widely credited for exposing Uganda’s involvement in South Sudan’s civil war, criticized the West for what he described as “what we want first, regardless of the amount of blood spilled,” asserting that the West under the Former United States President Barack Obama was in a secret agreement with Uganda.
In early April, the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) received an invitation from Moises, wanting the SSNA to interview him, claiming he is ready to drop what he described as “the mother of all secrets.” The request took the
The request took the SSNA more than a month to coordinate with Moises.
In an exclusive interview conducted on Friday and Saturday, Moises surprised the South Sudan News Agency’s team at the meeting place by first introducing everyone at a seemingly educated group of all men as “friends” claimed that he is at war with current Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni and that he was killed in March 2017.
“First, I would like to announce to you and the world that I was killed in March this year, but I am still here. An innocent man called Assistant Inspector General Andrew Felix Kaweesi was killed in March by Yoweri Museveni thinking he was me,” he declared. Kaweesi was
Kaweesi was killed in March by what the Ugandan government declared as “unknown gunmen.”
Before the interview began, the South Sudan News Agency was aware of the presence of heavily armed men in and outside the building where the interview took place. Moises was first asked by the SSNA team to guarantee their safety, he then responded by laughing, claiming, “Museveni will be gone before his time comes.”
As the interview progresses, the former Ugandan intelligence agent demanded that everyone in the room leave, but asked three well-dressed men he called “lifetime friends” to stay.
“Hey leave, except you, you, and you,” Moises declared in front of an all-men audience.
“South Sudan civil war was manufactured here in Kampala. That guy of South Sudan [Kiir] gave Museveni anything he wants. The West under previous American President Obama was all about what we want first, regardless of the amount of blood spilled. I was deeply disturbed by orders and assignments I was given by my cold-blooded leader Museveni. The West under Obama was acting like Uganda’s client. They have no clear say at all, they failed the young nation, and Uganda was the manager of everything related to South Sudan’s war,” Moises declared.
“Yoweri Museveni is very good at manipulating Western leaders,” he recalled.
On Saturday, Moises told the South Sudan News Agency that he has just finished compiling a “bombshell report,” detailing his intelligence works in South Sudan, adding, “I will give the mother of all secrets to a world-class intelligence agency to expose all fingers involved South Sudanese civil war,” he continues.
Moises claimed in March that the Egyptian government has sealed a deal with Kampala and Juba to harm Addis Ababa.
Pressed why he feels safe in Kampala given his status as a former intelligence officer, Moises responded by saying that his experience as an intelligence agent taught him how to “spit in Museveni’s face without any detection,” adding, “just watch, he is not going to like it in a few years.”
Most South Sudanese agree that the current South Sudanese president Salva Kiir is still in power because of Uganda influence. Kampala refuses to accept any foreign intervention in South Sudan, claiming it will only escalate the situation.
I would like to know more about the war in sudan
So curious of it
that is exactly the war has been for long by Museveni of Uganda President and former American President Barack Obama that is the two people for long the war in South Sudan,
You may be true, because oboma has got no say on South Sudan problems at all, we need peace but nothing is happening. No peace talk taking, people are talking of foreign intervention toward south Sudan,yet there nothing happening, we call for peaceful talk no consideration, what you want then , you want to see south Sudan without human being to take over seem on you west.
respectful name of a south sudanese citizen supporting a foriegn intervention is no partriotism at all.
You ‘re wright my bro. God protect
You from their hands.
Thanks.
You have beaten the druma of truth my brother
Mr. James Moises,
Thanks for the reports, that`s always would have happened when our president Mr. Salva Kiir is a naïve illiterate. All an ashamed for our country current reputations have been brought by Mr. Salva Kiir like monkey minded. The people of South Sudan as the victim have their sovereignty to pursue both Salva Kiir and Yurwei Museveni, I am pressure they will meet their fate as soon as possible. Salva Kiir Mayardit since has been committing genocide killing people of South Sudan and no world condemnations. thanks
What James Moises says is 100% True, But what is missing is why Obama (allowed Clinton Foundation/Clinton State Department) to exploit 🇺🇬🇸🇸; Obama did allow 🇺🇬🇸🇸 To be sold out, but he must have reasoned/rationalized it. It would be helpful to get his reason for allowing this from Obama himself AND also a statement from Trump Administratin on how different and/or similar his Administratin will be when working with 🇺🇬 & 🇸🇸, esp now that Clinton Foundantion and all of its ‘donor relationships with African Elites, including Uganda’ have been rendered worthless as soon as Trump WON POTUS & Clinton LOST.
Thank you Mr moises former officers of Uganda for report that you reported for south sudan war and the Western world assure for it.
We want report about the peace blockers in South sudan
What James Moises says is 100% Correct, However, perspective/reasoning of former USA President Barack Obama is missing and would be useful, i.e., What was former USA President Obama’s rationale, his reasoning, why did he allow peace in South Sudan to be compromised by interests of Ugandan Elites, why did he turn a blind eye/allow His Dept of State to work with Clinton Foundation also in the process of enabling and compensating Uganda for ‘managing’ South Sudan?
Because again what James Moises says is true BUT the reasoning of Obama in allowing this should be shared too, I have a feeling it would reveal a hard choice between lesser of 2 evils, best possible outcome out of no perfect outcomes or simply somebody was going to benefit from this Uganda – South Sudan situation, might as well be us, aka Clinton Family, Clinton Foundation, Etc.
Also providing James Moises with a platform by which he can encourage his own govt in Uganda to ‘drain the swamp’ as far as South Sudan goes doubles up an opportunity to approach The new President of USA, POTUS Trump and ask him what his Hopes for South Sudan are and how his Administratiom may, if at all, support that process