Juba/Pagak, February 9, 2017 (SSNA) — South Sudan’s government has relocated its troops from Unity State to Upper Nile as SPLA-IO appears to have gained ground in and around Malakal.

The United Nations (UN) has warned that fighting in Upper Nile has reached “worrying proportions.”

Colonel William Gatjiath Deng, the Spokesman for the SPLA-IO, said Juba relocated its troops on Wednesday after rebel forces gained upper hand in Kuek and Wau Shilluk towns.

“At around 8:00 am yesterday morning February 08, 2017, a combination of Juba regime soldiers and Sudanese rebels (SPLM-North and JEM) relocated from Unity State to Upper Nile State attacked the gallant SPLA-IO position at Owach from the directions of Malakal,” Col. Deng said in a statement.

Deng stated that government troops and Sudanese rebels attacked rebel outposts and that SPLA-IO repulsed the enemies and pushed them back to their bases in Lelo and Warjuok.

The rebel spokesman claimed Pagak teaches Juba a lesson; asserting “more than ninety-eight (98) Juba regime soldiers” were killed by the SPLA-IO.

The SPLA-IO also said government forces launched a surprised attack on rebel position in Wunkur Payam of Panyikang County and that the armed opposition chased them towards Jaamjang Payam of Parieng County. He added that Sudanese rebels have their South Sudan main base in Jaamjang.

Col. Deng also said in the statement that Egypt is actively bombarding SPLA-IO position in Wau Shilluk, Doleib Hills, Owach, and Jonglei Canal. He added that Cairo began a new round of a bombing campaign on Thursday morning. He accuses South Sudanese president Kiir is fooling the East African region, African Union, United Nations, and the international community while escalating the war.