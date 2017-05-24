Juba/New York, May 24, 2017 (SSNA) — The United States and the United Kingdom said South Sudan’s President recent declaration of the unilateral ceasefire is not new, saying Kiir is simply repeating the same promises he previously announced.
United States’ deputy Ambassador to the United Nations, Michele Sison, blasted Kiir’s announcement, saying South Sudanese President had told leaders of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) the same promise two months ago. She added that Kiir declared a ceasefire after his forces carried out attacks in many locations.
UK Ambassador to UN Matthew Rycroft also said Kiir’s ceasefire is not convincing.
“I note with skepticism, but not surprise, that on the day the ceasefire was announced, government offensives continued in Yei and attacks by militia groups continue still,” Rycroft told the 15-member Council. He added that Kiir must “prove that these are meaningful commitments, not just convenient timing with the start of the rainy season when fighting is made more difficult.”
The US and Britain also urged other council members to support UN arms embargo on South Sudan. Russia said an arms embargo would not solve anything.
Kiir declared a ceasefire on Monday, ordered the release of political prisoners, and banned rebel leader Dr. Riek Machar from South Sudan. The move was received with mixed messages, with some senior armed opposition figures calling Kiir’s announcement “nonsense.”
What ceasefire do US and UK wants from salva kiir? UK and US accussation against kiir government is not anew culture.
Who are US and UK? It’s nonsense to intimate atmosphere of the south Sudanese politics simply their Embassies can be close and call back our ambassadors from their cities this would not stop rain in south Sudan!
Kiir needed to step down or need to go! There is too much bloodshed and distribution genocided around the country.
let world, has forgotten us completely
The world, has forgotten us completely
To the the president Salva Kirr, please steps down, you are not qualified to take the country any further.
Person like President Salva Kiir couldn’t be trusted since he always keep repeating the same things every time he decided to say something.
If not because America is only fear or solved problems of countries those exports Terrorist and oil, South Sudan’s problem would have been solved since J1 fighting.