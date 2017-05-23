Geneva/Addis Ababa, May 23, 2017 (SSNA) — The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia has emerged as the winner to run the World Health Organization (WHO) after three rounds of an intense voting.

Ethiopia’s Former health and foreign minister, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, beats Pakistan’s Dr. Sania Nishtarand UK’s Dr. David Nabarro.

Geneva-based African experts told the South Sudan News Agency (SSNA) that “Dr. Ghebreyesus is simply the person the entire Africa needs.”

“I imagine in my countless sleep that having 54 Ghebreyesus[s] would make African and the entire world a healthy place to live,” a high-profile-Britain supporter of Dr. Ghebreyesus who demands complete anonymity told the South Sudan News Agency.

The man [Ghebreyesus] is an intelligence and humble enough to lead the world, let alone Ethiopia,” he continues.

Africa, known in the East and the West as “dark continent” is now set to run and manage the World’s number one premier health institution, the WHO.

Ethiopia is well-known for its hospitality, friendly policy, humanitarian involvement, among others.

Dr. Ghebreyesus replaces China’s Dr. Margaret Chan of China, who has been at the helm for at least ten years.