Juba, January 25, 2017 (SSNA) – The Republic of South Sudan has been named in a Transparency International’s annual report as one of the world’s most corrupt nations.

The report ranked Somalia most corrupt, followed by South Sudan, North Korea, and Syria.

Transparency International says its rankings is done based a mix of government and business sources.

South Sudan has in the past been accused of massive corruption with some experts describing the young nation as a country run by a “kleptocratic regime.”