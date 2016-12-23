New York/Juba, December 23, 2016 (SSNA) — The United Nations Security Council has rejected the US-drafted arms embargo resolution, a UN diplomatic source told the South Sudan News Agency.
The resolution falls short of nine votes needed to pass.
The U.S. managed to secure seven votes, but the other eight council members led by Russia, China, and Venezuela fail to cast their votes, saying it will not solve anything.
The United States said it will bring another resolution for a vote.
I was certain, it can’t pass.
These stupid groups who occupied White House for last 8 years are total waste.
They failed in Syria after spending $billions and weapons on terrorist rebels. They’re failure humuliated everywhere.
Gosh, why can’t brain damaged listen and follow Russia/China leadership?
Comment *The countries that rejected arms embargo on s,Sudan are keeping their trading relationship but not to defend the people of s,sudan.
Russia and china are arms suppliers to these monsters killing our citizens.thats why they are reluctance on arms embago to south sudan
Those who who abstained or voted against the arms embargo on South Sudan are simply supporters of South Sudanese murderers. They have chosen evil against good. They lack humanity, love for human life except their own. Sorry they can view this devastating war like that.
Enforcing arm embargo and sanction would creation obstacles in s.sudan conflict. The region and international community should work for peace and help with humanitarian needs not sanction.
The Obama action on south sudan is too late, lets wait for president elect trump.
There is no coloration between the World of intersts and the World of humanity.