New York/Juba, December 23, 2016 (SSNA) — The United Nations Security Council has rejected the US-drafted arms embargo resolution, a UN diplomatic source told the South Sudan News Agency.

The resolution falls short of nine votes needed to pass.

The U.S. managed to secure seven votes, but the other eight council members led by Russia, China, and Venezuela fail to cast their votes, saying it will not solve anything.

The United States said it will bring another resolution for a vote.