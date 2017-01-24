Washington, DC, January 24, 2017 (SSNA) — The Enough Project joins Human Rights Watch and other international voices advocating strongly for the immediate release of two South Sudanese citizens and political opposition figures, Aggrey Idri and Dong Samuel.

According to their lawyer, Aggrey Idri and Dong Samuel are being detained by Kenyan authorities in the Nairobi area. They are subject to a deportation order, and if they are extradited from Nairobi to Juba as ordered, their lives and safety are at immediate risk.

Enough calls on President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Kenyan security authorities to immediately release both men and nullify the deportation orders they face.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact: Greg Hittelman, Director of Communications, +1 310 717 0606, gh@enoughproject.org.

About THE ENOUGH PROJECT: The Enough Project, an atrocity prevention policy group, seeks to build leverage for peace and justice in Africa by helping to create real consequences for the perpetrators and facilitators of genocide and other mass atrocities. Enough aims to counter rights-abusing armed groups and violent kleptocratic regimes that are fueled by grand corruption, transnational crime and terror, and the pillaging and trafficking of minerals, ivory, diamonds, and other natural resources. Enough conducts field research in conflict zones, develops and advocates for policy recommendations, supports social movements in affected countries, and mobilizes public campaigns. Learn more – and join us – at www.EnoughProject.org.