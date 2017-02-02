Juba, February 2, 2017 (SSNA) — Ugandan Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Okello Oryem said Kampala would reject an imposition “UN trusteeship”, asserting that even South Sudanese rebel leader Dr. Riek Machar would not allow South Sudan to be placed under external power

Oryem statement is a clear response to recent and past suggestions that the best way for the war-torn young nation would be to put it under a joint United Nations and African Union Trusteeship. He described the idea as “colonial mentality.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea. That’s a colonial mentality. If an attempt was made to have trusteeship in South Sudan, then I think even the Machar side would resist it and fight it,” Oryem told Reuters, adding “that’s an idea that should not be mooted.”

The Ugandan official also ruled out military intervention in South Sudan, claiming his nation no more interest in sending troops back to South Sudan.

“We were misunderstood by the international community and all hell broke out – we were being accused of everything under the sun and being told to leave. We’ve told them we are not going to go back. Uganda has no more interest in sending its troops and boys to South Sudan,” he said.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is a staunch supporter of South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and had publicly defended Kiir both military and diplomatically.