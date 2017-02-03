Juba/New York, February 3, 2017 (SSNA) — Thousands of civilians have been displaced in and around Kajo-Keji of Central Equatoria, the United Nations has said.

Stephane Dujarric, the Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said at a news conference in New York today that thousands of innocent civilians have been displaced in Central equatorial and that “killings of civilians, sexual violence, and fears of arrest and abduction” were the mains reasons behind refugees’ displacement.

“From South Sudan, our humanitarian colleagues report that thousands of people have been displaced from areas in and around Kajo-Keji in Central Equatoria, causing the outflow of civilians across the border to Uganda. More than 4,000 people arrived into Uganda on 28 January alone. Refugees report killings of civilians, sexual violence, and fears of arrest and abduction as their main reasons for fleeing,” Dujarric.

He disclosed at the press conference that there are currently around 30,000 people who were previously displaced from other locations in Central Equatoria sheltering in three internally displaced persons’ sites in Liwolo area, outside of Kajo-Keji, adding “humanitarians are responding to the needs of displaced people but are facing increasing challenges as local businesses have shut down and reports of insecurity are rising.”

Civilians told the South Sudan News Agency that government troops always ask them whether they are rebels or supporters of the rebellion.