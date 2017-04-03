Washington, DC, April 3, 2017 (SSNA) — American human rights activist and Founding Director of the US-based Enough Project John Prendergast will speak on famine in South Sudan tomorrow at a panel at the “Africa Policy Forum on Famine,” a statement extended to the South Sudan News Agency has revealed.

The panel will also address situations in Somalia and Northeastern Nigeria.

The conversation came six weeks after the United Nations declared famine in parts of South Sudan in February, saying “Famine has become a tragic reality in parts of South Sudan and our worst fears have been realized.”

“Tomorrow, Tuesday, April 4, the Enough Project’s Founding Director John Prendergast will speak on South Sudan at a panel at the “Africa Policy Forum on Famine” hosted by Congress member Karen Bass and Congressman Gregory Meeks,” Enough Project said.

SENTEL Corporation President William E. “Kip” Ward and World Food Program Washington, DC Office Director Jon C. Brause will also participate in the conversation.

The panel discussion will be hosted by two members of the United States House of Representatives Karen Bass and Gregory Meeks. The discussion will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center.

“Please join us for a thoughtful discussion on the challenges facing Somalia, South Sudan and Northeastern Nigeria, all either experiencing, or on the brink, of famine while addressing terrorism or internal conflict,” a statement published on Bass’s official website said.

The panel discussion will be moderated by Dr. Monde Muyangwa, Director, Africa Program, Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars.