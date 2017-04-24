House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee Hearing This Wednesday: The Sentry’s Brad Brooks-Rubin to Testify in Congress on Sudan Sanctions

Washington, D.C., April 24, 2017 (SSNA) — Brad Brooks-Rubin, Policy Director at The Sentry and Policy Advisor at the Enough Project, will testify this Wednesday, April 26, alongside a distinguished panel of activists before the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights, and International Organizations’ hearing on “The Questionable Case for Easing Sudan Sanctions.”

For press unable to attend the hearing will be available for viewing on livestream.

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. EDT

Where: Room 2200, Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C. Click here for details.

Livestream: https://foreignaffairs.house.gov/

Witnesses:

· Brad Brooks-Rubin, Policy Director, The Sentry and Policy Advisor, Enough Project

· Bill O’Keefe, Vice President for Government Relations and Advocacy, Catholic Relief Services

· David Dettoni, Senior Advisor, Sudan Relief Fund

· Mohamed Abubakr, President, The African Middle Eastern Leadership Project

· Honorable Princeton N. Lyman, Senior Advisor to the President, United States Institute of Peace

Hearing details: https://foreignaffairs.house.gov/hearing/subcommittee-hearing-questionable-case-easing-sudan-sanctions/

Interview availability: Mr. Brooks-Rubin will be available for selected media interviews following the hearing. For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact: Greg Hittelman, Director of Communications, +1 310 717 0606, gh@enoughproject.org.

About THE SENTRY: The Sentry is a team of analysts, regional experts, and financial forensic investigators which follows the money to disrupt the corrupt networks who fund and profit from genocide or other mass atrocities in Africa. Co-founded by George Clooney and John Prendergast, The Sentry is an initiative of the Enough Project and Not On Our Watch (NOOW), with its implementing partner C4ADS. Current countries of focus are South Sudan, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, and the Central African Republic. Learn more at TheSentry.org.

About THE ENOUGH PROJECT: The Enough Project, an atrocity prevention research and policy non-profit organization, builds leverage for peace, human rights in Africa’s deadliest conflict zones by working to create real consequences for the perpetrators and facilitators of genocide and other mass atrocities. Enough, and its investigative partner The Sentry, aims to counter armed groups and violent kleptocratic regimes that are fueled by grand corruption, transnational crime and terror, and the pillaging and trafficking of ivory, gold, diamonds, conflict minerals, and other natural resources. Enough conducts field research in conflict zones, develops and advocates for policy recommendations, and mobilizes public campaigns. Learn more – and join us – at www.EnoughProject.org.