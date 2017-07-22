Pagak/Juba, July 22, 2017 (SSNA) — Ugandan’s military warplanes Friday carried out airstrikes on a South Sudan armed opposition outpost in Upper Nile, rebel military Spokesman has said.

Brig. General William Gatjiath Deng, the SPLA-IO official spokesman said in a statement that two heavily armed Ugandan gunships bombed one rebel position in Upper Nile’s Thochdeng in an attempt to rescue government forces who have been cornered by the rebel forces.

“It was the late evening yesterday [Friday] at around 3:30PM, when the two Ugandan gunships accompanied by a white (MI) Helicopter that was not identified which company it comes from but later landed within two minutes near the enemy trenches while the two military gunships started bombardment on the SPLA-IO position at Thocdeng,” Brig. Gen. Deng explained.

The rebel spokesman disclosed in the statement that SPLA-IO artillery unit retaliates in an extreme way, forcing the gunships to lose focus and left. He added that “…nobody killed during the air attack.”

“The SPLA-IO artillery unit had excessively retaliated the air attack with (Zuu -23) until the two gunships went and bombarded randomly on the surrounding villages at Thocdeng,” he said.

The South Sudan News Agency has learned that heavily armed troops from the SPLA-IO 5th Division and Tiger Battalion were immediately given an order to attack a base where government forces were stationed.

The raid resulted in the death of at least 37 government soldiers and a humiliating defeat to the Juba-backed forces, according to Brig. General Deng. Deng also stated that the SPLA-IO has captured a “good number of light guns.”

Deng, who described Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and South Sudanese President Salva Kiir as “notorious presidents” asserted in his press statement that the SPLA-IO is well-prepared to protect its strongholds.

Ugandan President has publicly declared himself as a supporter of Kiir. Uganda’s soldiers have been fighting alongside government troops against South Sudanese rebels.

The armed opposition spokesman also accused Kampala and Juba of orchestrating the plan to attack Maiwut and Pagak and warned that any attempt to capture Maiwut or Pagak would be a fatal mistake on the government side.

The SPLA-IO early this month warned of a river of body bags if Juba attempts to take over its strongholds in Upper Nile.